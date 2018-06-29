Grenfell Firefighter Tells Of Desperate Bid To Rescue Jessica Urbano Ramirez, 12, From 'Raging Inferno'

A firefighter who tried to save a 12-year-old girl from the Grenfell Tower blaze has described how he twice tried to rescue her from the 20th floor of the “raging inferno”.

David Badillo, who was one of the first responders to the June 14 tragedy which claimed the lives of 72 people, addressed the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Friday following a week of heart-wrenching testimonies from firefighters.

In a witness statement, Badillo said he tried desperately to get to Jessica Urbano Ramirez, who lived in flat 176, after her sister appealed to him for help.

“She [Jessica’s sister] looked very distressed - panicked and anxious. I told her not to worry and that I would go and get Jessica on my own as I didn’t want to endanger her,” he said.

“She then gave me the keys to the flat. I decided that the quickest way to go and get Jessica would be to get in the lift and that I would be able to get to the 20th floor, bring her down and then continue with what I was doing.”

Badillo, who has worked as a firefighter for 19 years, said he had “no idea” what the situation was outside and that he did not believe he or Jessica would be in any immediate danger.

“I just thought that the fire was on a couple of the lower floors and not a raging inferno,” his statement went on.

“I just wanted to go and get the little girl out of the flat, as she was alone.”

The inquiry heard this week that firefighters were not able to gain control of the lifts in the 24-storey tower, which meant they could open dangerously and unexpectedly on the floor where the fire was raging.

Badillo said he used the lift to travel up the building and the doors opened on the 15th floor, at which point the lift “immediately filled with thick, black smoke”.