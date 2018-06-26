Grenfell Tower Firefighter Breaks Down As Footage Of Inferno Is Played During Public Inquiry

Grenfell Inquiry Michael Dowden broke down during the Grenfell tower hearing after footage of the inferno was played to the public

The first firefighter on the scene of the Grenfell Tower blaze was led away from a public inquiry into the disaster after footage of the inferno reduced him to tears.

Michael Dowden, watch manager from North Kensington fire station, became emotional and requested a break as footage of the fire that claimed 77 lives on June 14 last year was played to the hearing on Tuesday.

The inquiry was showing the firefighter the approximate moment he realised the flames had spread to the building’s external facade – around 1.19am - when he became visibly upset.

When mobile phone footage of the burning tower was shown on the monitors, the inquiry’s top lawyer, Richard Millett QC, sensed Dowden’s distress and halted proceedings.

Dowden was offered a five-minute break by chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick, but when asked if he would like longer by Millett, the officer said: “Ten, please.”

The firefighter used a handkerchief to wipe tears away from his eyes as he was led from the room by an usher.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dowden told the hearing that the time he began to feel “uncomfortable” about the way the fire was burning was just after 1.16am.

He said: “I knew there was a (breathing apparatus) team inside the compartment and I couldn’t understand why that wasn’t being suppressed.”

Millett again referred to the footage from 1.12am which showed embers falling.

The officer replied: “The decision and choices…they had to be very, very quick – I didn’t have the benefit to work from a timeline.”

The lawyer continued: “When you saw what was coming off the building what did you think it was?”

“At that point it was something on the external of the building,” he replied.

“I didn’t know at that point what I know now, in terms of flammable cladding, the ACM cladding.

“If we were aware of that risk and that hazard at that point as we are now as an organisation, we would have put things in place, but I wasn’t aware of this cladding material put on to the external envelope of the building.”