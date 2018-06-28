Grenfell Inquiry Told How Cladding Helped Turn Building Into A 'War Zone'

He said that “never in a million years” did he “expect there to be sandwich panels involved on a residential high rise building”.

Batterbee told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that he had visited the Lancaster West Estate tower in 2016 as it was undergoing refurbishment.

In a witness statement released on Thursday, the firefighter detailed how he was knocked down by burning debris and described the scene he encountered within the burning building as “hell”.

Charles Batterbee, a crew manager at North Kensington fire station, was one of two firefighters tasked with extinguishing the blaze in flat 16 on the fourth floor on June 14 last year.

One of the first firefighters on the scene of the Grenfell Tower disaster has blamed the refurbishment of the 24-storey high rise for helping the fire “jump” up the building’s cladding, creating a “war zone”.

'Never in a million years would we expect there to be sandwich panels involved on a residential high rise building,' Batterbee tells #GrenfellInquiry

Batterbee broke down in tears as thermal imaging footage taken of the moment he and colleague Daniel Brown entered the flat where the blaze broke out shortly after 1am was played.

When inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick asked whether he felt able to watch the footage, Batterbee requested a break.

The firefighter left the room, wiping his eyes as he was led away by an usher.

It comes just days after Michael Dowden, a watch manager from the same station, had to be temporarily excused from the hearing after he became emotional while watching the approximate moment he realised the flames had spread to the building’s external facade, at about 1.19am.

In a written statement, Batterbee described in harrowing detail the scene faced by firefighters and outlined his previous experience dealing with high rise fires.

Batterbee said he had “never felt that level of heat before, either in training or operationally” as he approached the flames in flat 16.

“It felt like it had totally wrapped around me. The water we put in just turned to steam but I couldn’t see any glowing or flame,” he said.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze inside the flat, but later noticed it had broken out through the window.

Batterbee then assisted his colleague, helping him climb on the counter to try to extinguish the blaze.

Debris began to fall from the building and the firefighter recalled seeing flames travelling upwards, getting increasingly worse.

“It then became clear that it was going up the building or at least higher than just the flat above. I remember the intensity of the flame. I can only describe it as huge balls of flame falling down along with debris; it didn’t stop; it was violent. I thought the fire was jumping quick and the debris were windows falling and window frames. We kept hitting it with water but again it was having no bearing on the fire.”

The pair left the flat before their breathing apparatus ran out. As he exited the tower, Batterbee said he encountered falling debris which “could quite easily kill a person”.

The crew manager, who joined the London Fire Brigade in 2010, said the scene was “like a war zone”.