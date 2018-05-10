Relatives who lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire have hit out at Theresa May for failing to back their calls for a diverse panel to lead the inquiry into the blaze.

Relative Justice Humanity for Grenfell, a campaign group comprising of bereaved relatives, met with the Prime Minister on Thursday to seek assurances that additional panel members will be appointed to sit on the inquiry.

But they were left disappointed, telling HuffPost UK after their meeting with the Prime Minister that they want “actions, not words” as the one-year anniversary fast approaches.

Nabil Choucair, 42, lost six relatives in the blaze. Three generations of his family were killed in the inferno, including his mother, his sister, her husband and their three children.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Choucair told HuffPost UK: “Enough of this beating around the bush.”

″[May] says she needs more time. What more time do you need?”

“She has contributed a lot of pain and suffering to the families,” Choucair said.

“She knew what we were coming for and why we were coming and it’s not the first time we’ve asked her. Eleven months on as Prime Minister, you should have made the decisions a lot earlier.”

During the meeting, artist Damel Carayol presented May with a print of his painting titled Eye-sore. The Final Straw.