Grenfell Tower: Expert Evidence On The Cause Of The Blaze To Be Published For The First Time

Thousands of pages of expert reports into the cause and spread of the Grenfell Tower fire will be made public for the first time on Monday, after they are admitted into evidence on the first day of the public inquiry into the tragedy.

Following days of heartbreaking testimonials last week from the families of the 72 people who died on June 14 last year, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the inquiry chair will now begin to hear statements this week from companies and organisations directly involved in the building, refurbishment and management of the Tower.

On Monday, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, in which the tower stood, and the Tenants Management Association, which ran the building, will deliver opening statements. The companies that produced the cladding and insulation, the London Fire Brigade, and the man in whose flat the fire started, will all make statements through their lawyers.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper on Sunday, the Grenfell Tower resident who issued warnings in 2016 that disaster would strike the building said he thought the inquiry would expose “that everything that happened was avoidable”.

Edward Daffarn, a mental health worker who lived in Grenfell Tower for 16 years, wrote eight months before the fire: “Only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord ... and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders.”

Five expert reports are due be published on the inquiry website on Monday, detailing what started the fire, and how it spread so fast; the significance of the cladding in helping the inferno climb the west London tower; how fire protection measures may have failed; and what regulations were in force over the course of the tower’s lifetime.

On Sunday the inquiry announced that it had instructed Beryl Menzies, of Menzies Partners, as an expert witness. Menzies will be producing a report on the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, and whether “steps were taken by the relevant parties” to make sure the changes were in line with safety regulations.

Her appointment follows that of Professor David Purser of Hartford Environmental Research, who is an expert witness on the production of toxic gases in fires similar to that at Grenfell Tower, and will speak about the “consequences” of inhaling them.

His report will also consider the likely causes of incapacitation and death at the tower and the “toxicity when exposed to fire of certain materials which were present at the time”.