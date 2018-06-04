Shocking photos of the charred remains of the flat where the deadly Grenfell Tower fire is thought to have originated have been released for the first time.

Images from inside the burnt-out home, released as part of a public inquiry into the blaze, show the apartment completely destroyed, with the kitchen almost unrecognisable and many of the appliances melted or charred.

An image of the living room shows two sofas and a television still arranged in place, with debris scattered around the room.

An report submitted as expert evidence to the inquiry suggested that the blaze began in the kitchen before spreading through the flat and returning to the point of origin.