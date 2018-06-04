Shocking photos of the charred remains of the flat where the deadly Grenfell Tower fire is thought to have originated have been released for the first time.
Images from inside the burnt-out home, released as part of a public inquiry into the blaze, show the apartment completely destroyed, with the kitchen almost unrecognisable and many of the appliances melted or charred.
An image of the living room shows two sofas and a television still arranged in place, with debris scattered around the room.
An report submitted as expert evidence to the inquiry suggested that the blaze began in the kitchen before spreading through the flat and returning to the point of origin.
The images come after an expert at the enquiry claimed that the “stay put strategy” pursued by the fire service during the fire “effectively failed” barely half an hour after the fire started.
Dr Barbara Lane’s report found that all residents should have been evacuated much earlier.
A further report by another fire expert, Colin Todd, also released on Monday, noted: “As was clearly demonstrated in the tragic circumstances of the Lakanal House fire in 2009, it is absolutely vital that the concept of ‘stay put’ is properly explained to residents (particularly as, for some residents, it may be non-intuitive and, of course, contrasts with the fire procedures they will experience in their place of work).
“In particular, it is important that residents understand that the ‘stay put’ strategy does not apply if they consider themselves threatened by the fire (e.g. as the result of entry of smoke or fire to their flats.”
Lane also said that there needed to be “serious and urgent” consideration to changing the current approach in buildings enveloped in similar material to Grenfell.
Seventy-two people were killed during the tragedy in Kensington, west London, on June 14 last year.
A further person died in January after a long battle with a pre-existing condition, having never left hospital after the fire.