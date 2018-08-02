Grenfell Tower Is No Longer A Crime Scene As Forensic Investigation Ends

PA Wire/PA Images ﻿The future of the tower is due to be decided in Autumn, with members of the community promised a say

The forensic investigation of Grenfell Tower has been completed and the site is no longer a crime scene, the Metropolitan Police have announced.

An independent site management team is now in charge of the site, taking charge of health, safety and security.

The Government will now take direct responsibility for the Grenfell Tower site, rather than the building’s owners, Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council.

A final decision about the future of the tower is due in Autumn, with Theresa May promising that the Grenfell community will have a say in what happens next on the site.

Commander Stuart Cundy, said: “In the six months following the fire, one of our key priorities was to recover, identify and return all those who tragically died to their families.

“From the outset, we have also been relentless in our investigations at the tower.

“I recognise that releasing the tower as a crime scene is a significant milestone and we have updated bereaved families and survivors that whilst our work on the site is now complete, our large and complex police investigation continues.”

He added: “Simply put, we have everything we need from the tower.”