Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig pictured together last year Maria Moratti via Getty Images

Congrats are in order for Greta Gerwig and her longtime beau, Noah Baumbach, after the pair reportedly tied the knot.

The two recently wed at the New York City Hall after 12 years of dating, a representative for the Barbie director confirmed to People magazine on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Greta and Noah first met while filming the latter’s 2010 comedy-drama film, Greenberg, in which Greta also starred. The pair started dating just a year later, with Page Six reporting they got engaged in 2020.

Over the summer, Greta became an icon after directing the critically-acclaimed Barbie film, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year on both sides of the Atlantic. She also co-wrote the film’s screenplay alongside her now-hubby.

The duo welcomed their first baby together, son Harold, in 2019. They quietly welcomed their second son, whose name has not been revealed yet, back in July. Noah is also dad to son Rohmer, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach pictured in New York last week James Devaney via Getty Images

Advertisement

Representatives for both filmmakers didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Back in 2019, the White Noise director gushed to Vogue about teaming up for cinematic projects with his now-wife.

“I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie,” Noah shared of how they collaborate together.