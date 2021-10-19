Greta Thunberg launched a global series of concerts at the weekend with the aim of highlighting climate change.
But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as Greta proved when she took to the stage in Stockholm, Sweden, to perform Rick Astley’s classic No.1 hit, Never Gonna Give You Up.
Many fans who were at the event shared clips of the moment Greta was joined on stage by Fridays for Future’s Andreas Magnusson to sing the song.
And it didn’t take long for Rick himself to share the clip and give the 18-year-old Swede his seal of approval.
“Fantastic and Tack så mycket!,” he tweeted.
And in case you’re wondering, ‘Tack så mycket’ means ‘thanks so much’ in Swedish.
Greta has previously taken part in the internet phenomenon ‘rick-rolling’.
‘Rick-rolling’ is an internet phenomenon which involves getting someone to open Rick Astley’s hit song by sending them a disguised URL.
On April Fools’ Day, she shared a video to “talk about some small things we ALL can and should do to stop the climate crisis.” Twitter users who clicked on the link were instead directed to to the video for Never Gonna Give You Up.
Saturday’s event was the first in a series of 19 global concerts called Climate Live 2021, which aim to raise awareness and put pressure on world leaders ahead of COP26, the global climate conference taking part in Glasgow in November.