Greta Thunberg launched a global series of concerts at the weekend with the aim of highlighting climate change.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as Greta proved when she took to the stage in Stockholm, Sweden, to perform Rick Astley’s classic No.1 hit, Never Gonna Give You Up.

Many fans who were at the event shared clips of the moment Greta was joined on stage by Fridays for Future’s Andreas Magnusson to sing the song.

And it didn’t take long for Rick himself to share the clip and give the 18-year-old Swede his seal of approval.

“Fantastic and Tack så mycket!,” he tweeted.