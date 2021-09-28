Nicolò Campo via Getty Images Greta Thunberg gestures during the Youth4Climate summit.

Greta Thunberg has accused Boris Johnson and other “so-called” world leaders of making “empty promises” over tackling climate change.

The teenage environmentalist seized on buzz phrase used by the UK prime minister in April, when he referred to “no Planet B” and “net zero” and used pejoratives such as “bunny hugging”. She mocked Johnson by adding “blah, blah, blah”.

Giving a speech at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy, the Swedish activist said the words of leaders had led to “no action”.

The 18-year-old prompted applause from the audience when she took aim at the PM.

During her speech on Tuesday, she said: “This is not about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging.

“Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah.

“This is all we hear from our so-called leaders.

“Words that sound great, but so far have led to no action.”