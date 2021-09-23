Boris Johnson Swiftly Put Down After His Climate Speech: ‘Speak For Yourself Mate’

Boris Johnson didn’t hold back when calling on the world to act against climate change – and his words definitely caused a stir on Twitter. The prime minister spokes to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday and urged the world to “grow up” and stop “trashing” the environment. He then pulled apart the famous saying, “it’s not easy being green” from the Muppets’ character, Kermit the Frog. However, his past scepticism towards climate change was not forgotten by his Twitter critics. The Independent’s Tom Peck pointed out that Johnson himself did not support the idea of climate change for ten years after Al Gore’s 2016 film, An Inconvenient Truth which looks at how humanity have damaged the Earth. Peck added: “And now, apparently, we’re meant to take this cartoon clown seriously.”

For ten years after the release of Al Gore’s film ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ @BorisJohnson carried on as a committed climate change denialist, and now, apparently, we’re meant to take this cartoon clown seriously, as he stands up there, dribbling words out of his mouth arse. pic.twitter.com/aMVk8SoV09 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 23, 2021

Satire website The Poke did not hesitate to take aim at Johnson either, noting that he told the world to “grow up” just hours after he had flown to the US and told France to “get a grip” of its anger over the new AUKUS pact.

"Boris said it's time for leaders to grow up and take climate change seriously. What did he say, Roy?"

"He flew in on his private jet and said 'Eff off, Frenchies.'" pic.twitter.com/h8ABEXFVw3 — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 23, 2021

Even Brexiteer and former MEP Patrick O’Flynn tweeted: “Perhaps someone on the team could have look at the draft [of the speech] and told the PM: ‘Some people may react to this passage by saying ‘speak for yourself mate’.” This was then retweeted by Alastair Campbell, former prime minister Tony Blair’s spin doctor.

Perhaps someone on the team could have looked at the draft and told the PM: "Some people may react to this passage by saying 'speak for yourself mate'." https://t.co/0JFH9tY2R8 — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnsocial) September 23, 2021

Johnson wrote several columns for The Telegraph over the last two decades which undermine the idea of climate change. In 2012 he described fracking as a “miracle”, in 2013, he backed climate change denier Piers Corbyn and questioned the phrase “climate warming”, and in 2015, he rejected the idea that warm weather in December was down to a change in the climate. This checkered past did not escape other Twitter accounts either last night as they mocked his speech.

A summary of Boris Johnson's speech to the UN General Assembly last night. pic.twitter.com/6nWamzcv4n — Fraser Campbell (@FraserC69) September 23, 2021

Difficult to square @BorisJohnson’s aspirational words on climate action at the United Nations overnight with his government’s recent actions on food & trade.

https://t.co/ApSTpI2paN — Joe Stanley (@JoeWStanley) September 23, 2021

Proud of being British? This is @BorisJohnson addressing the United Nations on the environment, by talking about Kermit the frog 🐸 Bring on @COP26 🇬🇧🙈pic.twitter.com/DxHMBNVjbp — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) September 23, 2021

Some accounts noted that just the other day, he appointed former climate change denier Ann-Marie Trevelyan as his new international trade secretary.

Johnson says “the facts change”. Actually they don’t, ⁦@BorisJohnson,⁩ & unlike Tinkerbelle, they don’t stop being real if you don’t believe in them.

1/2 https://t.co/HAumjlGK19 — Extinction Rebellion Oxford (@XR_Oxford) September 23, 2021

Not everyone thought the prime minister’s words should be mocked, though. Times Radio’s Matt Chorley tweeted that it was a “bad take” to criticise Johnson’s accurate remarks based on his past climate denialism.

Also: “he used to be a terrible climate denier but now agrees with me that we must act but I still don’t like what he’s saying because it’s him saying it” is such a bad take — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) September 23, 2021

Former leader of the Green Party Caroline Lucas also took note of his speech – and demanded that the prime minister’s actions now reflected his words. She tweeted: “Good to hear PM’s new enthusiasm for climate action. “Since Govt failing its own climate targets, I look forward to imminent cancellation of Cumbrian coal mine, Cambo oil field, £27 billion road building plan, reversal of aid cut and a #GreenNewDeal.” She added the hashtag #WalkYourTalk.

Good to hear PM’s new enthusiasm for climate action. Since Govt failing its own climate targets, I look forward to imminent cancellation of Cumbrian coal mine, Cambo oil field, £27bn road building plan, reversal of aid cut, & a #GreenNewDeal#WalkYourTalkhttps://t.co/RS7zql4Ne7 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 23, 2021

Former London MEP Lance Forman appeared exasperated just at the idea Johnson had referred to a character from the Muppets in a serious speech on the world stage – an opinion shared by plenty of others too.

In his big speech at the UN on climate change yesterday, Boris Johnson quoted from the Muppets.



Say's it all really... pic.twitter.com/5TNtimxXEd — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) September 23, 2021

“I once slighted #Kermit the frog at a UN meeting on Climate Change in front of World Leaders....” pic.twitter.com/5Z5rlzTrMl — PabloDemp (@pablodemp) September 23, 2021

Boris the 🤡 Using a metaphor about Kermit the Frog when conducting a speech about #climatechange You couldn’t make this up…. 🤦🏻‍♂️#irony — Neal Francis (@neal_with_an_A) September 23, 2021