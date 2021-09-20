Boris Johnson has admitted he was sceptical about climate change in the past while in New York to promote “green growth” on Monday.

The prime minister’s US trip comes six weeks before he hosts the UN’s climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow.

Johnson’s confession followed the controversy surrounding his newly appointed trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who used to deny climate change on Twitter.

Addressing her past climate scepticism, the prime minister defended his new minister.

He said, “if you were to excavate some of my articles from 20 years ago” when he was a newspaper columnist, they might include comments “that weren’t entirely supportive of the current struggle” against the climate crisis.

Johnson added: “But the facts change and people change their mind and change their views and that’s very important too.”

However, here are a collection of quotes from Johnson denying the basic facts of climate change, all of which are actually less than 20 years old.

1. Backing Piers Corbyn who claimed climate scientists are ‘wrong’

In January 2010, Johnson expressed his support for climate change denier, and brother of Jeremy Corbyn, Piers Corbyn after he claimed leading climate scientists are “wrong”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Johnson said Corbyn’s weather forecasts were accurate “85% of the time” and then makes note of Corbyn’s speculation we were in a mini ice age.

Johnson said: “I have no clue whether his methods are sound or not. But when so many of his forecasts seem to come true and when he seems to be so consistently ahead of the Met Office, I feel I want to know more.”