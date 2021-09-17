Getty Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab

Boris Johnson is already caught between Dominic Raab and Liz Truss just days after his cabinet reshuffle as both have laid claim to a lavish government property. Raab was Johnson’s right-hand man and de facto deputy prime minister when he was the foreign secretary. On Wednesday, Raab was demoted after his mishandling of the Afghanistan crisis. He became justice secretary and lord chancellor, but allegedly refused to take on the role unless the official title of deputy prime minister was attached. Johnson agreed – the prime minister then put former trade secretary Truss in Raab’s old job following her success on securing post-Brexit trade agreements.

Dominic Raab does not look pleased to be sat next to his replacement at this morning’s cabinet meeting…. pic.twitter.com/W6uH3dIBq5 — Sabrina Miller (@SabriSun_Miller) September 17, 2021

A disgruntled Raab and a newly-appointed Truss are now caught up in a power struggle on Downing Street, according to The Times’ Steven Swinford. On Friday he tweeted: “Both Dom Raab and Liz Truss have staked a claim to Chevening, a 115-room grace and favour residence in Kent. “Chevening traditionally goes to foreign secretary, but Nick Clegg shared it with William Hague when he was DPM [deputy prime minister]. “Boris Johnson will have to decide who gets it.”

Chevening is a “grace and favour” home used by senior government ministers. With 115 rooms, it is surrounded by a 3,500 acre estate in Kent complete with a large lake, a tennis court, a maze, and woodlands, making it a real prize even though it’s primarily used for entertaining foreign dignitaries.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Raab hosting South Korea's foreign minister at Chevening in May 2021