Grimes Apologises After 'Chaotic' Set At Coachella Is Blighted With Issues

Grimes performing at Coachella on Saturday night Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter and music producer Grimes has issued an apology to her fans after her set at Coachella was plagued with technical issues.

The Canadian star performed during the second day of this year’s festival on Saturday, during which she was seen struggling with failing tech and, at one point, letting out a scream of frustration.

After her set, Grimes posted a long statement on X (formerly Twitter) to those in attendance.

“I wanted to come back really strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself,” she began. “To save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like [DJ software] rekordbox BPMs and letting someone else organise the tracks on the SD card etc.

“I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything through the CDJs myself, and [although] I flagged it, I wasn’t insistent.”

Grimes went on to say she’d learned a “big lesson” thanks to her Coachella set, namely “if you want it done right, do it yourself”, “be a cunt, even if people feel bad” and “probably pretend it’s fine and engage with the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when you’re meant to be entertaining”.

The performer went on to say she would “personally organise all the files” ahead of her second performance this weekend, referring to her set as “sonic chaos”.

“I will not let such a thing happen again,” she said. “I’ve spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm.”

