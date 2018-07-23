‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast Speak Out On James Gunn’s Firing

A number of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ actors have spoken out about director James Gunn, who was recently dropped from the franchise after a string of offensive tweets resurfaced.
Disney confirmed that Gunn had been dropped on Friday, and after remaining silent on the matter over the weekend, actors Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana are among those who have now tweeted their thoughts.
Admitting it has been “a challenging weekend”, Zoe (who plays Gamora in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’) wrote: “I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.” [sic]
Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared a similar tweet, writing: “Love to every single member of my GOTG family.”
In his post, ‘Guardians’ lead star Chris does not directly reference Gunn.
Instead, he shared a quote from the bible which reads: “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”
Drax actor Dave Bautista previously shared his thoughts just hours after Gunn’s sacking, writing: “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met.
“He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.” [sic]
He continued tweeting and retweeting support for Gunn over the weekend.
Meanwhile, many fans have used the social networking site to have their say:
Some have also suggested directors who should take on the job in Gunn’s absence:
The tweets that cost Gunn his job included jokes about paedophilia and sexual assault.
Gunn wrote and directed 2014’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’, as well as its sequel, which came out in 2017.
It’s yet to be announced who will take over directorial duties on the third film in the franchise, which is currently slated for release in 2020.