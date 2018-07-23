‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast Speak Out On James Gunn’s Firing

A number of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ actors have spoken out about director James Gunn, who was recently dropped from the franchise after a string of offensive tweets resurfaced. Disney confirmed that Gunn had been dropped on Friday, and after remaining silent on the matter over the weekend, actors Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana are among those who have now tweeted their thoughts.

Jun Sato via Getty Images Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and James Gunn at a 'Guardians Vol. 2' event in April 2017

Admitting it has been “a challenging weekend”, Zoe (who plays Gamora in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’) wrote: “I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.” [sic]

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared a similar tweet, writing: “Love to every single member of my GOTG family.”

Love to every single member of my GOTG family. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

In his post, ‘Guardians’ lead star Chris does not directly reference Gunn. Instead, he shared a quote from the bible which reads: “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”



JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Drax actor Dave Bautista previously shared his thoughts just hours after Gunn’s sacking, writing: “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.” [sic] He continued tweeting and retweeting support for Gunn over the weekend. Meanwhile, many fans have used the social networking site to have their say:

My heart will always belong to the Guardians of the Galaxy. They are my favourite movies and my favourite characters. What is happening now is deeply upsetting 😔 — Clare | (@gam0raa) July 23, 2018

the guardians of the galaxy cast are really defending james gunn.....no noise — g (@vaItersin) July 23, 2018

Something tells me that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is gonna see some very interesting cast/fan protest.



This is going to be an extremely interesting situation to see develop as time goes on. — Scott! (@yahboyantman) July 22, 2018

disney better not scrap guardians of the galaxy 3 when there is a whole plethora of talented directors to take over the project!! — bayley (@faIIoutbay) July 22, 2018

i dont understand why everyone is mad at dave, karen, and pom for defending james gunn, their friend which they know personally and has worked with him. james gunn's tweets are hella cringe and disgusting, but honestly imo he doesnt deserve to get fired over this. + — knives wishes dani a happy birthday!! | BLM (@quill_rocket) July 23, 2018

bet ya 5 dollars the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy refuses to do Vol. 3 unless they re-hire James Gunn — Patrick Gdovic 🎬 (@pgdovic) July 21, 2018

friendly reminder: we. are. groot. 🧡💛



our guardians of the galaxy deserve more than that. we are a family and we remain a family. we'll find our groove and that the right continue to be done. pic.twitter.com/uUhbxXa0Sm — best of chris pratt (@bestofpratts) July 21, 2018

Some have also suggested directors who should take on the job in Gunn’s absence:

Petition to give directorial control of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to @paulfeig. 😘😍 — Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) July 23, 2018

disney: “james gunn has been fired from directing guardians of the galaxy vol 3 due to tweets that involved pedophilia and rape.”



the marvel fandom: this is so sad. alexa, call taika. — tony stank (@cheddarhoIt) July 21, 2018

in

this

fandom

we

want

Taika

Waititi

or

Nicole

Perlman

or

Karen

Gillan

to

direct

Guardians

Of

The

Galaxy

Volume

3 — den🕷 (@spicyspidey) July 21, 2018

now that james gunn has been cancelled for being a disgusting little goblin man the spot for directing guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 is open ...... and clearly should be reserved for taika waititi — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) July 21, 2018