Disney Drops 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn Over Offensive Tweets

Director James Gunn has been dropped from the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ franchise, after a string of offensive tweets posted from his account were unearthed.

James previously directed both of the recent ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ films, and had been attached to helm the upcoming third instalment.

However, BBC News reports that when a string of historic tweets joking about paedophilia and sexual assault were discovered, Disney - who now look after projects in the Marvel cinematic universe - announced that they were letting him go.