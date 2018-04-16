Sainsbury’s has announced it is launching ‘no touch’ chicken products in May, so people who hate handling raw meat can avert the process entirely.

The plastic pouches will be available on three chicken products and will enable customers to tip pre-cut marinated chicken pieces straight into a saucepan, without getting their hands dirty.

The move comes after research by Brand Potential found two thirds of people are “very concerned about hygiene and contamination” when it comes to handling raw meat, particularly chicken. Almost a third of respondents have an aversion to touching raw chicken and over 40% would actively choose to buy products in packaging where they don’t have to touch the meat.