It is already that time of year again: the Virgin Money London Marathon is taking place this Sunday (22 April) and the capital is ready to welcome more than 40,000 runners, and thousands more spectators, for the 26.2 mile route. The Met Office has forecast the race will be the hottest ever on record, beating the previous high of 22.2C set in 2007. While this might not be such good news for the runners, for those just watching, they can enjoy the heatwave. And whether you plan to follow the race or just sit back and soak up the atmosphere of the day in one location, you don’t want to be caught unprepared for one of London’s busiest days of the year.

What To Wear The weather forecast is for 22 degrees, sunshine and partial cloudiness. So make sure to bring clothes for warm weather, as well as plenty of suncream and water to keep everyone hydrated. If you plan on covering a lot of the route, then it goes without saying that you should wear comfortable clothes and shoes. And wear layers so you can add on, or strip off if the weather changes at the last minute. You shouldn't need a waterproof this year.

What To Bring Pack light as you'll have to do a fair bit of walking so you don't want to break your back carrying heavy items around. The official London Marathon website advises to "think carefully before bringing young children" as pushchairs can be troublesome in busy crowds. Where To Take The Best Photographs Unfortunately the most striking photo opportunities are at the busiest places - so Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge. If you do want to brave the crowds for that epic shot, try and get there a bit earlier to secure your spot. Where To Avoid Crowded places that you might want to avoid include Greenwich town centre, the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, and anywhere from mile 24 (Blackfriars) to the finish by St James's Park.

