Gunman At Polling Station In Northern Ireland 'Making Threats' - Reports

Armed police have rushed to a polling station in Northern Ireland where a man with a handgun was reportedly making threats. People in West Tyrone, Mid Ulster, are voting in a Parliamentary by-election to replace the former Sinn Féin MP, Barry McElduff. But panic broke out around 1pm on Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, in Greencastle, when a man brandishing a weapon turned up and allegedly began acting in a threatening manner.

BREAKING: Heavily armed police are now posted both inside and outside polling station in Greencastle following alleged gun incident. pic.twitter.com/V7DsUgubTv — Alan RodgersUH (@AlanJRodgers) May 3, 2018

No weapon was discharged and no-one was injured, the chief electoral officer has said. Cops rushed to the scene and a manhunt is underway to find the individual and armed PSNI officers are manning the station. There are unconfirmed reports that the gunman was singling out unionist voters while others say the man directed his anger at polling staff. Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the violence. The Alliance Party candidate for the seat, Stephen Donnelly, said he was “disturbed” by the incident.

I am disturbed to hear reports of alleged gunman at Greencastle polling station threatening voters before fleeing.



If true this is an outrageous challenge to rule of law, respect for democratic process and to safety of Greencastle voters.



Anyone with info should contact PSNI. — Stephen Donnelly (@SteveDonnelly95) May 3, 2018

Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, Labour’s sister party in Northern Ireland, called it “shocking” and said “no one should feel intimidated” while trying to vote.

Shocking reports from the polling station in Greencastle. No one should feel intimidated when taking part in the democratic process. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) May 3, 2018

UUP councillor Chris Smyth said he was at the polling station shortly after the incident and was “shocked and appalled”.

Shocked and appalled that I arrived in a polling station in greencastle 10 minutes after a individual who appeared to be armed with a handgun threatened unionists. — Chris Smyth UUP (@ChrisSmyth237) May 3, 2018

The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that they had received a report of a man acting suspiciously at a polling station on the Crockanboy Road, Greencastle just before 1pm today. A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported that the man may have been carrying a firearm. Efforts are continuing to locate him and inquiries into the matter are ongoing.” McElduff stood down as West Tyrone’s MP after he posted an image of a Kingsmill loaf of bread on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the massacre near the village of Kingsmill in South Armagh.

Barry McElduff resigned as West Tyrones MP Barry McElduff resigned as West Tyrone's MP after posting a video mocking victims of an IRA massacre