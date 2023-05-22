Guy Pearce Just Shocked Neighbours Fans With Some Surprise News

Guy Pearce Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Guy Pearce has surprised Neighbours fans with the announcement he is set to return as Mike Young in the soap’s Amazon reboot.

The Hollywood star reprised his 80s soap role for a short stint last year, for what was billed at the time as its final episode ever.

One of the big plots of the finale was Mike’s reunion with former childhood sweetheart Jane Harris – played by Annie Jones – as he moved back to Ramsay Street.

After the soap was thrown a lifeline by Amazon Freevee just four months after Neighbour’s last episode aired, fans wondered how writers would undo the couple’s happy ending, presuming Guy would be too busy with his commitments in the US for another reprisal of his classic role.

However, on Monday, it was officially confirmed Guy will be heading back to Erinsborough when the soap returns later this year.

The news was announced on Neighbours’ social accounts, with a post that read: “It’s official folks... Guy Pearce is riding back into Erinsborough as Mike Young in all new episodes of Neighbours later this year...”

Jason Herbison, the show’s executive producer, also told the Herald Sun: “We are delighted that Guy is returning to continue Mike and Jane’s reunion.

“It was a highlight of last year’s finale and (there is) definitely more story to tell for these much-loved characters...”

Guy also said he felt he needed to do right by his character by returning again, not wanting to be written out off screen.

“Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully,” he told the Good Weekend Talks podcast.

“I wasn’t just gonna go, ‘Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it’. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say.”

The news left fans stunned on social media...

As yet, it is unclear how long Mike will be back on Ramsay Street for, but he will be joined by a host of familiar faces.

Among those also returning to the soap include Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi).

Neighbours was axed – seemingly for good – last year after it was dropped by Channel 5 in the UK, leaving it with a funding shortfall.

Its finale also saw Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie reprise their roles to farewell the soap.