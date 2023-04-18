Neighbours is returning to our screens later this year Freevee

Neighbours bosses have made an exciting new addition to the soap’s cast ahead of its return later this year.

The long-running Australian soap aired what was billed as its final episode in July 2022, after it failed to land a new UK broadcaster, leaving it without enough funds to keep running.

However, just four months later it was thrown a lifeline by Amazon, who are reviving the show as part of its free streaming service Freevee.

It’s now been announced that 2000s icon Mischa Barton will be joining the cast for a guest stint, playing a mysterious newcomer to Erinsborough.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia – a place I know and love!” the US star enthused.

Mischa Barton in 2019 Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Mischa, of course, is best known for her portrayal of Marissa Cooper in the first three seasons of the American teen drama The OC.

Her performance in The OC made Mischa a household name in the mid-2000s, with her character eventually being killed off in a car accident, in one of the show’s most iconic scenes.

Around that time, Mischa became known as much for her social life as her acting, and she eventually made a return to TV in 2019, when she appeared in a reboot of the reality show The Hills.

Mischa at the Teen Choice Awards in 2006 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Explaining what fans can expect from her Neighbours stint, producer Jason Herbison said: “We are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for this exciting new chapter.

“Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

Mischa’s casting was announced on Monday, which was the same day Neighbours OGs like Alan Fletcher and Annie Jones were pictured back on set.

Neighbours’ original “farewell” episode saw a number of popular faces returning to the show, most notably Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce.