Gwyneth Paltrow Compares 'Major' Brad Pitt Chemistry To 'Technically Excellent' Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow has definite thoughts on past lovers Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The Oscar winner revealed on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast which of her former co-stars she had “love of your life” chemistry with, who was better in bed, and who she wouldn’t mind seeing again.

Host Alex Cooper fell into fits of laughter introducing a game she called Brad Or Ben, with Gwynnie immediately blurting out: “Brad.”

When the game began in earnest, the Shakespeare In Love actor’s Seven co-star continued to rack up points.

Gwyneth said Brad was more romantic and had a better fashion sense. Ben, on the other hand, was more likely to make her laugh, but was also prone to argue.

Neither, she said, was “very vain” or “high maintenance”.

“I’m not attracted to guys who are like looking in the mirror the whole time,” said Gwyneth. “You need a little scruff. Although Ben did have, like, a mirror face that he would throw at the mirror.”

Both, she added, were “good kissers”.

Then the presenter asked who was better in bed.

“That is really hard,” Gwyneth answered. “Because Brad was the sort of like, major chemistry love-of-your-live kind of like – at the time, you know. And then, like, Ben was like technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this. Am I blushing?”

“Holy fuck,” replied Alex, laughing. “God bless J.Lo and everything she’s getting over there.”

Gwyneth recalled her “major love at first sight” with Brad while working on David Fincher’s Seven in 1994. They broke things off after three years and an engagement, which Gwyneth said “was the right thing to do.”

“He’s a great guy,” she said. “He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot.”

The podcast host then engaged Gwyneth in a game of “Fuck, Marry, Kill,” asking her to choose between Brad, Ben and her ex-husband — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow dated Ben, with whom she starred in the Shakespeare In Love film that garnered her an Oscar, from 1997 to 2000. She was married to Chris from 2003 to 2014.

“Wow,” said Gwyneth. “Well obviously I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life. So, I would do that all again. Hmm, but ‘Kill’ is such a hard-core … I think Brad. And then Ben, yeah. God Bless him.”

