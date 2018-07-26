Gwyneth Paltrow Says Working With Harvey Weinstein Was ‘Like A Classic Abusive Relationship’

The actress-turned-entrepreneur gave a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times Magazine and while the piece focuses on her business Goop, she also discussed working as an actor.

Gwyneth Paltrow has discussed Harvey Weinstein , describing her working relationship with the movie producer as being “like a classic abusive one”.

Throughout her career, she worked on numerous films produced by Weinstein, including ‘Shakespeare In Love’, for which she won an Oscar.

She told the publication: “The one time that Harvey propositioned me was really almost the least of it in terms of how onerous that relationship was, and it was very quid pro quo and punitive, and I always felt like I was on thin ice, and he could be truly horrible and mean and then be incredibly generous.

“It was kind of like a classic abusive relationship.”

Gwyneth does still act and recently reprised her role as Pepper Potts for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’, but speaking about her career in the past tense, she said: “I really liked acting.

“But at a certain point, it started to feel frustrating in a way not to have true agency, like to be beholden to other people to give you a job, or to create something, to put something into the world.”