Gwyneth Paltrow Is Opening Up Her Guesthouse To The Public For A Goop-tastic Holiday Experience

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up her guesthouse to the public for one night only, listing the residence on Airbnb.

The Hollywood star turned wellness guru is offering a “Goop-inspired stay with Gwyneth Paltrow” in partnership with the home rental platform, which includes an overnight sojourn at the guesthouse, a dinner with her and husband Brad Falchuk, and a bathroom fully stocked with Goop products.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.

“@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night,” she went on to explain.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

In an Instagram video, Gwyneth showed fans (and potential guests) exactly what they could expect from the stunning home, which is “nestled right in nature so you can come and have a zen moment with lots of light and fresh air”, and has its own swimming pool.

She also highlighted the “wood-burning fireplace” and “lovely little bar” in the living area, the “nice high ceilings” in the bedroom and the “soaking tub” in the bathroom, filled with an array of “some of my favourite Goop products”.

“Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came,” she claimed.

Booking for this truly unique trip opens on 15 August at 10am PST (that’s 5pm GMT in the UK, in case you’re interested) on the Airbnb website.

The guesthouse is in the grounds of Gwyneth and Brad’s stunning mansion in Montecito, the exclusive town in Santa Barbara, California, which is also home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The one-night stay, complete with “a little chef’s dinner” in Gwyneth’s “wine room”, is set to take place on 9 September.

