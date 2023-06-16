Gwyneth Paltrow's Gives Everyone Déjà Vu As Daughter Apple Revisits One Of Her Iconic Looks

Gwyneth Paltrow Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow gave her Instagram followers a real sense of déjà vu when she revealed her daughter Apple Martin had revisited one of her most iconic looks.

On Thursday night, the Oscar winner began a Q&A session with her Instagram followers, during which one fan questioned whether Apple ever wears some of the classic outfits that Gwyneth sported over the years.

The Shakespeare In Love star responded with visual evidence, showing the 19-year-old wearing a dress she previously sported on the Academy Awards red carpet in 2002.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin wear the same dress, two decades apart Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last month, Gwyneth shared a beautiful message on Apple’s birthday, writing: “I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation.

“To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can’t take it!”

Apple wrote back: “I love you so much mama. You are the best mother and woman I know.”

Apple is the eldest daughter of Gwyneth and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The “consciously uncoupled” pair are also parents to a 17-year-old son, Moses.

In recent years, Apple has featured more prominently on her mum’s social media – and popped up in the comments with a very teenage response when Gwyneth posted a nude photo to commemorate her 47th birthday in 2020.