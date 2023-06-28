Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Is The Spitting Image Of His Father In Rare New Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s kids are nearly all grown up!

The Goop founder and the Coldplay frontman share two children, Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17.

In a photo posted to Paltrow’s Instagram Story this week, the Oscar-winning actor posed with her son in Milan, apparently after the two watched a Coldplay concert there:

Gwyneth Paltrow and her son, Moses, pose for a rare photo together at Bar Luce at Fondazione Prada in Milan. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

First of all, let’s acknowledge that this pic would fit right into an Accidentally Wes Anderson collection, especially considering Paltrow’s own history with the director.

But what’s most striking is Moses’ resemblance to his musician dad:

We'd definitely guess these two were related. Getty/Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

The Royal Tenenbaums actor rarely features her children publicly on her Instagram account (though she did share a photo of Apple in one of her most hated gowns ever earlier this month) ― and that’s not an accident.

“I won’t let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible,” Paltrow explained on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast in 2020.

