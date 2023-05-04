Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Not Prepared' For What Her Kids Learned About Sex At School

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow

While Gwyneth Paltrow has always unashamedly laid bare details of her sex life and love of vibrators, it turns out she was “not prepared” for the extent to which her kids learned about sex at school.

The 50-year-old Goop founder – who infamously created a sell-out candle called This Smells Like My Vagina – opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about how thorough her children’s school was when it came to teaching them about sex.

Advertisement

The actress has two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin (of Coldplay fame) – their eldest daughter Apple, 18, and Moses, 17.

She recalled to host Alex Cooper how when they moved to Los Angeles from London, her children went to a “fantastic elementary school” where they taught sex education in sixth grade – so around the age of 11 or 12 years old.

“But I really was not prepared with the information that they came home with,” she said.

“I will never forget Apple and her best friend, Emily, sitting at our kitchen banquette in shock, like colour drained from their face.

“They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking – they taught the 11-, 12-year-olds. Told them everything, I swear.”

Advertisement

Paltrow revealed that her children even asked her, “Do people do this?”.

In the UK, all secondary school pupils are taught about sex including key topics such as consent, sexual exploitation and sexual health.