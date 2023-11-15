If You Were Obsessed With The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial, We Have Unexpected News For You

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial on March 24, 2023 Pool via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-profile legal battle over a ski collision with a retired optometrist has been adapted for the London stage.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing is set to debut at The Pleasance Theatre in London from 13-23 December, starring Linus Karp as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Terry Sanderson, who accused the Goop founder of skiing into him at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

Advertisement

The production will feature original music by Leland, who has written music for RuPaul’s Drag Race and worked with artists like Selena Gomez and Troye Sivan.

The synopsis for the new play reads: “She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they – literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

The show comes from the “harbingers of queer chaos” Awkward Productions, who are behind Diana: The Untold & Untrue Story and How to Live a Jellicle Life.

“A story of love, betrayal, skiing, and (somehow) Christmas – where you are the jury!” the show description teases. “Prepare to be gooped. BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs).”

Advertisement

The trial sparked a number of viral moments earlier this year Pool via Getty Images

Sanderson originally sought $3 million (£2.48 million) in damages from the actor – which was later reduced to $300,000 – or £248,000 – for the alleged clash. He claimed the accident left him with broken ribs and lasting brain damage.

Gwyneth, however, said it was Sanderson who skied into her, causing her temporary back and knee pain. She countersued for $1 (83p) and payment of her legal fees, and a jury ultimately sided with her.

As for why the legal trial has been adapted for a musical, the whole episode was unsurprisingly a high-profile affair, with media outlets forensically analysing the Oscar winner’s “quiet luxury” courtroom attire.

Her infamous “I wish you well” line delivered to Sanderson once the trial was over was also quickly identified as a meme-able moment.

Advertisement