Gwyneth Paltrow Gives A 2-Word Answer On If She Would Try Polyamory

From becoming the spokesperson for the so-called benefits of vaginal steaming to concocting a viral vagina-scented candle, Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t been one to shy away from branching out from the norm.

However, there’s one thing the Oscar-winning actor isn’t willing to delve into.

While hosting a Q&A session on her Instagram story last Friday, Gwyneth was asked by a fan if she would ever consider being in a polyamorous relationship, according to People.

“No thanks!” she wrote in response.

The Avengers star clarified that although she’s not a fan of the practice of having romantic relationships with more than one partner at the same time, she’s not side-eyeing anyone who wants to double up on spouses.

“Not for me but [I] have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal,” she said.

Gwyneth is married to TV writer Brad Falchuk. They tied the knot in 2018.

She is the stepmother to her husband’s two children, Isabella and Brody Falchuk, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik.

Prior to Brad, Gwyneth was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children: Apple and Moses Martin.

In October of last year, Gwyneth gushed about her husband in an interview with Bustle.

“I love my husband so much, so that’s really shifted things for me,” she said when asked if she feels freed of the male gaze the older she’s gotten.

“I probably don’t walk into a room the way I used to walk into a room because of that.”