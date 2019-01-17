It is the most common genetic disorder in the UK – but if you haven’t heard of haemochromatosis you’re not alone. The condition affects an estimated 250,000 people of European ancestry in the Britain and, although symptoms can start from the age of 30, they progress as we get older.

That means they can often be mistaken for signs of old age.

Haemochromatosis, sometimes dubbed the “Celtic curse”, was previously considered a fairly low-risk disease but now two major studies have suggested it could have serious health implications – and even prove fatal.

The studies, led by the universities of Exeter and Connecticut, suggest that the disorder quadruples the risk of liver disease, and doubles the risk of arthritis and frailty in older age groups. It also causes higher risk of diabetes and chronic pain and increases risk of death from liver cancer.

Scientists have called for routine screenings of haemochromatosis – but until then, here’s what you need to know about the condition.