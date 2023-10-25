Hailey Bieber Shares Surprisingly Relatable Reason She Rarely Matches Her Husband

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Variety via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber says there’s a simple explanation for why she rarely matches her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model discussed her and her other half’s clashing fashion choices in an interview with GQ Hype published on Tuesday, calling all of the discourse around their threads a bit silly.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” Bieber told the site. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling.”

“We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this,’” she went on, also noting how Justin usually gets ready before her.

Though Hailey is known for setting trends and the Baby singer usually opts for casual street style, she and Justin still ended up causing a stir with what they wore to a Times Square Krispy Kreme in August.

After photos of the pair’s wildly different outfits started circulating, people mocked Justin’s sloppy duds and candy-colored Crocs with tweets and memes.

Others said underdressing for his wife’s event was downright disrespectful, given the fact she donned a sexy red mini to the doughnut-inspired soiree for her skin care line, Rhode.

More conspiratorial celeb-watchers even suspected the outfits revealed a rift in the couple’s nearly-decade long, on-off relationship.

The rumblings appeared to be pure rumor, however. Hailey and Justin happily marked their fifth wedding anniversary in a pair of social media posts last month.

The “Peaches” singer penned a heartfelt message to his wife, telling her, “I love you with every fiber of my being.” Hailey kept things short and sweet, writing, “5” and “I love you” with a white heart emoji and sparkles squeezed in between.

The Biebers first exchanged “I do’s” at a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018.