Hairy Bikers Star Si King Opens Up About Dave Myers' 'Distressing' Cancer Diagnosis

The Hairy Bikers star Si King has opened up about the “distress” he felt after finding out his colleague Dave Myers had been diagnosed with cancer.

Dave, who has worked with Si on various cookery shows since 2004, shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer in May last year.

In a new interview with The Times, Dave’s co-host and close friend Si told of how he called his pal straight after learning of his diagnosis.

“I was driving. I had to pull over,” Si said. “It’s so distressing. It’s very difficult to verbalise.

“There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do.”

Si described Dave as “a scrapper” and “a fighter”, but admitted there were “certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?’”

He also revealed he stayed with Dave during his chemotherapy treatment – which the star previously admitted had been “brutal” – with Si admitting it had been difficult to see his friend so unwell.

Si said: “It’s funny, you know, when you see somebody you love so much in so much distress, it’s very hard to know what to do. My character and personality is naturally, I just want to fix it. I just want to fix it. I get very distressed when I can’t.”