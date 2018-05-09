Half Of Adults Haven't Made A New Friend In A 'Long Time', This Campaign Wants To Change That

When was the last time you made a new friend? For more than half of UK adults (54%), it’s been a “long time”. Almost half (49%) say that their busy lives stop them from connecting with other people, with work (63%) and chores (65%) cited as the top reasons.

The poll, conducted by the Campaign to End Loneliness in partnership with YouGov, reveals that eight in 10 UK adults believe the UK is divided. However, eight in 10 (82%) of those who think there is a division also agree that small moments of connection, such as making small talk on the bus or smiling at people, can break down divisions.

Almost nine in 10 (88%) people agree that small moments of connection like these are a valuable way of tackling loneliness.

In response to the findings, the campaign is launching ‘Be More Us’, a nationwide movement to inspire connection, tackle loneliness, and bring people together through good, old-fashioned friendliness.