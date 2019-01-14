One of the most common types of sleeping pills prescribed to millions around the world could leave people sleeping through smoke alarms, a new study suggests.

In a trial of benzodiazepines – sedative drugs prescribed for insomnia and anxiety – half the participants slept through a fire alarm that was as loud as someone vacuuming next to their bed.

During sleep, the brain continuously processes sensory information, waking us if it detects a threat – but benzodiazepines make us less likely to rouse in response to sensory input, the researchers explained.

