Halsey has opened up about her skincare routine since becoming a parent – and while the singer is not afraid to slather hyaluronic acid, serums and lotions onto her face, she’s also got a rather unusual beauty hack up her sleeve.

The mum, who welcomed her first child, Ender, in 2021 with film producer Alev Aydin, said since starting breastfeeding she’s figured out that breast milk is the “best skincare ingredient ever”.

The 28-year-old told Nylon magazine: “I’ve always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognisant of what’s on your face.”

So why breast milk? The singer said she uses it on her skin because “it’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process”.

Dermatologists agree that breast milk has natural healing and anti-inflammatory properties, meaning people use it for all manner of skin complaints including cuts, eczema and even acne.

“It’s also a great ingredient for brightening skin, reducing signs of ageing and acts as a mild exfoliator too,” Salome Dharamshi, dermatologist and founder of the SKY Clinic, tells HuffPost UK.

But what makes it so beneficial? Well, for starters, there’s an exfoliating agent found in breast milk which helps remove dead skin cells, says the dermatologist.

Amanda Azzopardi, an aesthetic nurse practitioner, says breast milk also contains antibodies and epidermal growth factors, “which promotes the growth and repair of skin cells”.

There is also vitamin A present, which can help prevent breakouts and hydrate the skin, says the skin expert, as well as fatty acids which can regulate the skin’s oil production and minimise signs of ageing – so a lot going on then.

But Dharamshi warns that while breast milk has a lot of benefits, there are potential risks, too – so take heed before slathering your latest batch of expressed milk onto your face.

“Firstly, there is a risk of transferring bacteria to the skin, especially if you are already prone to bacterial acne,” she explains.

“There is also a risk of infections if the milk is not stored properly and allergic reactions as breast milk isn’t suitable for all skin types.