Halsey Sparks Twitter Debate By Saying Hotel Shampoo 'Alienates People Of Colour'

Singer Halsey sparked a Twitter debate when she called out the hotel toiletry industry for only providing “perfumed watered down white people shampoo” and not catering for people of colour.
“I’ve been travelling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of colour,” she wrote.
The tweet generated thousands of responses, with some saying this was not a racial problem as hotels stocked shampoo that wasn’t great for anyone’s hair.
But Halsey swerved those remarks by stating that the idea that “normal” was associated with “white” was the issue; and this trickles down to how people view hair.
For those that asked why the singer was bothered about complimentary shampoo, Halsey explained that the issue of not catering for people of colour goes beyond luxury hotel bathrooms, as it is also a problem she has encountered in psychiatric hospitals.
Others asked Halsey to use her platform to tackle this issue and start a hair brand catering for everyone’s needs, especially those who are ignored.
But Halsey said she didn’t want to talk about shampoo again.