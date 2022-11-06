It was another strong night for the cast of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

While opening the show is often an unenviable position, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin was able to keep up his winning streak when he kicked things off with his Cha Cha Cha performance.

The routine put Hamza and his professional partner Jowita Przystał at the top of the leaderboard for the fourth time this series.

Hamza and Jowita received 38 points from the judging panel, which included perfect scores from Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Hamza and Jowita dance the Cha Cha Cha Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Just behind on 37 points was TV personality Helen Skelton, whose Jive to Janelle Monáe’s Tightrope is surely an instant Strictly classic.

While a score of 37 is certainly nothing to turn your nose up at, Craig Revel Horwood admitted it would have been perfect scores for Helen had she not suffered a small mishap midway through the routine.

Still, we reckon this is one we’re going to be coming back to for the foreseeable future…

Also on 37 points was Kym Marsh, whose Argentine Tango got everyone talking.

Saturday night marked her Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima’s first ever Argentine Tango on the show, with Anton giving the pair a perfect score.

Unfortunately, it was a less strong night for Tony Adams.

Despite the football legend’s strong showing last week, which earned him his highest score of the series, the judges seemed less convinced this weekend.

The former Arsenal star’s Salsa earned them 21 points overall, including a four from Craig and a five from Shirley.

Still, can he land enough public support to avoid the dreaded dance-off once again?