Bridgerton Star Hannah Dodd Reacts To Fan Theories About Her Character

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton has seen plenty of character development across the board in its third season, and Francesca’s journey is definitely one that’s got fans talking.

The sixth Bridgerton child (played by Hannah Dodd) makes her society debut in the latest series of the Netflix romantic drama, which centres around the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

In the latest instalments, we see the quiet Francesca fall in love with an equally introverted John Stirling (portrayed by Victor Alli), after the pair share a low-key courtship together.

While mother Violet Bridgerton is somewhat perplexed by their modest love story, the pair bond over their love of music and simply enjoy one another’s company.

Francesca and John’s specific character traits have led some fans to believe that perhaps their characters are neurodivergent.

“It’s been so lovely to see,” Hannah told the BBC at the premiere for part two of Bridgerton season three, after it was mentioned the “neurodivergent community has kind of claimed your characters”.

“This is a show about people and representation, so it’s only a good thing if people feel that they can see themselves on screen.”

Hannah confirmed that it was, indeed, discussed in the writers’ room that there would be neurodivergent traits displayed between the characters of Francesca and John.

“We’ve got such a rich script, we just responded to what was on the paper,” she continued. “It wasn’t something that was understood in those times, so it’s not something that I think Francesca or [John] need to understand.”

Hannah concluded that it was “so, so nice” that the neurodivergent community had “embraced” the pair and helped people to “feel seen”.

Hannah Dodd Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Francesca was recast in this season of Bridgerton, with Hannah taking over from Ruby Stokes after two seasons.

Ruby left the record-breaking Netflix hit so she could focus on another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co.

Ruby told Variety that it “wasn’t an easy decision” to leave the period drama, adding: “It was incredible being part of a cultural moment like Bridgerton.”

If you’ve already finished the remaining episodes of season three, showrunner Jess Brownell recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that viewers could be waiting until 2026 for season four.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she shared.