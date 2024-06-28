This Is What Hannah Waddingham Said To Get Such A Big Laugh Out Of Prince William

Hannah Waddingham and Prince William at an Earthshot Prize panel discussion WPA Pool/Getty

It’s fair to say that Hannah Waddingham made a big impression on Prince William when they appeared together at London Climate Action Week.

On Thursday, the pair were both panellists at an event for The Earthshot Prize, an award launched by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in 2020.

Before the event got underway, the Prince Of Wales praised Hannah for her performance in the Ryan Gosling movie The Fall Guy, which he admitted to having just watched.

“Oh, did you see it?” Hannah asked, to which the future monarch responded: “I saw that, I thought you were brilliant. A very good baddie! You make a good baddie.”

But the Ted Lasso star couldn’t help but point out he’d just given away one of the film’s biggest twists, responding: “Spoiler alert! You can’t say that!”

Later, during the panel discussion, Prince William heaped praise on panellist Hannah Jones, telling the audience: “Over the past four years she’s been not only flying the plane, she’s been building it, serving drinks and also providing all the emergency exits and landing it.”

“It’s because she’s a woman,” Hannah then interjected, prompting applause in the room and more laughter from the event’s royal host.

Of course, Hannah isn’t the only A-list entertainer that Prince William has been rubbing shoulders with lately.

