Hannah Waddingham Had A Hilarious Reaction To A Certain House Of The Dragon Scene

Hannah Waddingham was apparently thinking the same thing as every other Game Of Thrones fan during one scene in the latest instalment of House Of The Dragon.

The most recent episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel saw Emma D’Arcy’s character, Rhaenyra Targaryen, disguising herself as a Septa so she could walk around King’s Landing without being recognised.

After it aired, House Of The Dragon posted a picture of Rhaenyra’s in cognito moment on Instagram – and it wasn’t long before the franchise’s most famous Septa had something to say about it.

“That’s MY outfit!!! Get it off!!!!” Hannah wrote in the comments, alongside the cheeky hashtag, “#DingShameDingShame.”

Between Ted Lasso, Sex Education, her own Christmas variety special and a Bafta-nominated stint as host of Eurovision, it’s not hard to forget that one of Hannah’s international breakthrough moments came when she joined the fifth season of Game Of Thrones as Septa Unella.

Hannah’s character is perhaps best remembered for an unforgettable scene in which Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey) was forced to do a naked walk of atonement through the city, while Septa Unella rang a bell and yelled “shame!” behind her.

Hannah Waddingham as Septa Unella in Game Of Thrones HBO

As fans of the fantasy drama will know, Cersei was eventually able to exact her revenge on the so-called “shame nun” by subjecting her to torture, which Hannah has since described as the “worst day” of her life due to the intense shoot.