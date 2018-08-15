Bosses have confirmed it will not be returning for a second series, meaning viewers will never learn the outcome of the cliffhanger at the end of the last episode.

The crime drama was set against the backdrop of an impending apocalypse, and was model Agyness’ first big role as an actor.

A spokesperson for the BBC told The Sun: “We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new shows.

“‘Hard Sun’ won’t be returning for a second series.”

The series, which also starred ‘One Day’ actor Jim Sturgess, initially got off to a good start in the ratings when it aired earlier this year in a Saturday night slot.

However, numbers trailed off when the whole series was placed on BBC iPlayer after the first episode was shown on TV.

The finale left audiences with a lot of unanswered questions, as the apocalypse seemingly arrived early to wipe out civilisation.