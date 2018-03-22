Harriet Harman has admitted she would “consider” standing to be Speaker of the House of Commons.

It had been suggested the veteran Labour MP was in the running to replace John Bercow after he faced accusations, which he denies, of bullying.

Speaking to The House magazine, Harman confirmed she could be interested in the job.

“People have been asking me whether I would be prepared to stand. But I think that that’s something that I would have to consider when there’s a vacancy, and there isn’t one at the moment,” she said.

“Actually, I do think when you have a Speaker you’ve got to support the Speaker. And therefore, as I say, people have said it to me but there isn’t a vacancy. And so, I would consider it at the time.”