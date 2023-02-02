Harrison Ford Names The Costar He Thinks Has A 'Nice Penis'

Harrison Ford CBS

Screen icon Harrison Ford told Stephen Colbert he had two words to describe new costar Jason Segel.

“Nice penis,” he said.

Harrison and Jason star in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” and a recent headline claimed the Star Wars legend didn’t know who Jason was prior to joining the show.

“Not true,” he told the US chat show host.

Ford said he watched Forgetting Sarah Marshall, where Jason has a full-frontal scene. When a “Shrinking” producer asked Ford what he thought of Jason, he offered up that unforgettable two-word reply.

See more of his appearance on The Late Show, where he talked about the upcoming Indiana Jones movie and working with Helen Mirren on 1923, in the clips below: