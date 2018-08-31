Harrowing Account Of Tortured And Forcibly Tattooed Teen Grips Morocco

STRINGER via Getty Images Teenager Khadija shows tattoos as she sits in the village of Oulad Ayad, in the Beni Mellal region of Morocco.

MOROCCO — The story of a 17-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped, and tattooed by a group of men in Morocco, has sparked outrage and criticism across the country.

The young woman, identified as Khadija, appeared on local television last week covered in crude tattoos and cigarette burns. She said the markings, which included swastikas, was the work of men who had abducted her from a relative’s house and held her captive for two months, torturing her and attacking her.

The interview set off a wave of outrage and calls for an end to violence against women in the country. More than 75,000 people signed a petition demanding action that invoked the teenager’s name ‘We are all Khadija’, and the case trended on social media. Authorities took 12 men into custody this week in connection with the case as support for Khadija and her family continued to flow in from around the country and abroad.

However, in a conservative country where rape victims often face backlash or are blamed for their ordeals, the parents of some of her alleged torturers have been on a campaign to tarnish her credibility.

They’ve taken aim at her reputation in what Khadija’s neighbour described to HuffPost Maghreb as a coordinated effort to discredit her.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

The mother of one suspect told local media that Khadija smokes, drinks, “swims in the river,” has dated drug dealers and even puts cigarettes out on her own hands.

Parroting similar accusations, another suspect’s mother told Morocco’s Chouf TV that Khadija “wanders the streets, is always asking boys to give her alcohol, cigarettes, drugs … and then, she goes and accuses innocent people.”

Others have questioned why she wasn’t reported missing, accused her of prostitution and fabricating the entire ordeal.

These accusations have shocked those close to Khadija, according to Youssef, one of her neighbours.

“If she was really prostituting herself, she would not be living in such mediocre conditions,” Youssef told HuffPost Maghreb.