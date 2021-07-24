Good thing pole vaulters don’t need their teeth to compete, because Harry Coppell just smashed a few at the Tokyo Olympics.
The British athlete posted video on Instagram of the accident in which he lands safely in the practice attempt but cannot stop the bar from crashing onto his mouth.
“I hope @tokyo2020 has a good dentist around,” he wrote.
Harry, the 22nd ranked pole vaulter in the world, eventually did see a dentist.
The visit turned into an all-night ordeal and left him without a tooth and part of another one ― but with his sense of humour intact.
“I’m gonna tell people I was in a bar fight....” he wrote on his story with a photo of the results.