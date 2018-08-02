Graham Short These are the serial numbers to look out for.

A rare £5 note engraved with the image of Harry Kane’s face that could be worth up to £50,000 has been spent in an off licence in Wales.

Micro-engraver Graham Short has produced six of the notes and this is one of four he has put into general circulation.

The artist chose a shop in Merthyr Tydfil near where his father was born and said the shopkeeper didn’t notice the image and handed it to another customer in their change.

He said: “I wanted someone [in Merthyr] to find it who perhaps needed the money, and they can perhaps sell it for whatever - holidays or Christmas.

“It’s just a bit of fun, but it also puts my art beyond the walls of a gallery. My art sells for a lot of money now and it’s really out of reach for most people.

“But if they find this and sell it and make a lot of money, I’ll be really pleased with that.”