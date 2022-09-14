Friday Night Dinner star Harry Landis has died at the age of 90.
Harry was best known to fans of the Channel 4 comedy for playing Mr Morris, a love interest of the Goodman family’s grandmother, Nellie.
Prior to this, he also played the barber Felix Kawalski in EastEnders between 1995 and 1997.
A statement from his agents, Sharry Clark Artists, released on Wednesday said: “Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.
“Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry, you will be sadly missed.”
Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper also paid tribute, sharing a clip of Harry in action as Mr Morris on his Twitter page.
“It is with great sadness that Harry Landis – aka Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner – has passed away,” he wrote. “He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star.”
Cast member Tracy Ann Oberman also tweeted: “Bloody loved Harry Landis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”
Harry began his acting career in the 1950s, appearing in a string of episodes of the police drama Dixon Of Dock Green.
Following this, he went on to appear in a host of shows including Crown Court, Minder, The Bill, Doctors and Holby City.
His final on-screen appearance was in a 2018 episode of Casualty, having previously appeared in the BBC medical drama twice previously in 1986 and 2004.
Watch some highlights of Harry’s turn in Friday Night Dinner in the video below: