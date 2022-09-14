Harry Landis in character as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner Channel 4

Friday Night Dinner star Harry Landis has died at the age of 90.

Harry was best known to fans of the Channel 4 comedy for playing Mr Morris, a love interest of the Goodman family’s grandmother, Nellie.

Prior to this, he also played the barber Felix Kawalski in EastEnders between 1995 and 1997.

A statement from his agents, Sharry Clark Artists, released on Wednesday said: “Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

“Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry, you will be sadly missed.”

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper also paid tribute, sharing a clip of Harry in action as Mr Morris on his Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that Harry Landis – aka Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner – has passed away,” he wrote. “He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star.”

Cast member Tracy Ann Oberman also tweeted: “Bloody loved Harry Landis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”

Harry began his acting career in the 1950s, appearing in a string of episodes of the police drama Dixon Of Dock Green.

Following this, he went on to appear in a host of shows including Crown Court, Minder, The Bill, Doctors and Holby City.

His final on-screen appearance was in a 2018 episode of Casualty, having previously appeared in the BBC medical drama twice previously in 1986 and 2004.

