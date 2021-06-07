Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday in Santa Barbara, California.
“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement to HuffPost Sunday. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”
“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
Lilibet was first used when the then-Princess Elizabeth was young and couldn’t pronounce “Elizabeth” properly. Her grandfather, King George V, called her “Lilibet.”
Royal watchers will note that Lili shares a middle name with her cousin, Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Both children were so named in honour of William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
Harry and Meghan announced Meghan’s pregnancy on Valentine’s Day 2021 through a lovely photo by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman. They later revealed in their famous interview with Oprah Winfrey that they were expecting a girl.
The royal family congratulated the new family of four via social media.
Lili joins her big brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6, 2019.