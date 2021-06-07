“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Lilibet was first used when the then-Princess Elizabeth was young and couldn’t pronounce “Elizabeth” properly. Her grandfather, King George V, called her “Lilibet.”

Royal watchers will note that Lili shares a middle name with her cousin, Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Both children were so named in honour of William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.