'Devastated' Harry Styles Cancels Copenhagen Concert After Fatal Shooting

Harry Styles performing earlier this year Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

The chart-topping singer had been due to perform at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on Sunday night as part of his Love On Tour world jaunt.

Advertisement

However, earlier that day, a fatal shooting took place at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.

Following this, the decision was taken to cancel the former One Direction singer’s show.

Promoters Live Nation said the concert was “cancelled by direction of the Danish Police”.

“We are all truly devastated by the events of today and our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” they said in a statement.

“We are looking into future possibilities for the show, and hope to be able to give ticket buyers direct information as soon as possible.”

In a tweet, Harry subsequently told fans: “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.”

Advertisement

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” he added. “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Crowds of fans had already gathered inside the venue on Sunday afternoon prior to the event’s cancellation, and were asked to leave after the announcement was made.

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and another three are in a critical condition. A 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.

Following the shooting, the Danish royal palace announced it had cancelled a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France.