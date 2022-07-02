Harry Styles Delivers Powerful Speech To LGBTQ+ Fans In Oslo Following Shooting At Gay Bar

Harry Styles pictured earlier this year Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Harry Styles delivered a powerful speech to LGBTQ+ fans at a gig in Oslo, following the shootings in the city ahead of its Pride celebrations last month.

Taking to the stage in the Norwegian capital on Friday night, the singer expressed his sorrow after two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack.

A gunman opened fire in three locations in the city’s nightlife district, including at the London Pub gay bar, in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Zaniar Matapour was later arrested and held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism after what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act”.

Harry addressed the shootings during his show at the Telenor Arena, and was seen holding a rainbow flag above his head as he said: “I am well aware that, right now, this means more to you than it ever has before.

“I just want to tell you that I’m very sorry and I hope you all feel safe in here with each other.”

He continued: “The thing that I am most proud of in my life is getting to play in front of such an incredible, loving group of people every night. It is an honour, I thank you so much. The atmosphere that you’ve created here, allowing people to feel safe and to be themselves, and I know that in difficult times, it is hard to feel like you can make a difference, and I promise you that each and every single one of you can make a difference by the small choices, the tiny choices that you make every day to be that little bit kinder to someone, to do that little bit extra for someone – it makes the difference.

“There are old people, and I promise you that they don’t stand a chance against you because this room of people, you are the future. I love you so much, I thank you for allowing me to do this.

He added: “I encourage you, even in the darkest times, to love more, to give more, to embrace more, be kind more, and I promise you it makes a difference.”